The first-ever adaptation of author Isaac Asimov’s Foundation novels is coming to Apple TV+ with Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and Alfred Enoch.

The epic story follows the prediction of Dr. Hari Seldon (Harris) that the fall of the over-reaching galactic empire is coming. His prediction spurs him to recruit a band of loyal followers to venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish the Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization.

“You can’t save yourselves, but you can save your legacy,” Dr. Seldon says in the teaser.

But his claims enrage the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — who fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever.

The new series is being headed up by David S. Goyer, executive producer of “Batman Begins” and “Man Of Steel”, who says the series will enthrall viewers: “Whether you’re a fan of the novels or simply someone craving a mind-blowing epic, I’m excited to share with you what we’ve created.”

The 10-episode first season of “Foundation” will debut globally on Apple TV+ on September 24, 2021, with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.