Kelly Clarkson is starting the week off with an ’80s classic.

The singer belted out an epic cover of Soft Cell’s “Tainted Love” for her latest “Kellyoke” segment.

Clarkson was joined on stage by her band Y’All for the performance, with the stage flashing red as she sang along to the well-known lyrics.

RELATED: Garth Brooks Gets Emotional As Kelly Clarkson Belts Out ‘The Dance’

🎶 Sometimes we feel we've got to #Kellyoke 🎶 pic.twitter.com/kyh8DTnf6N — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) June 28, 2021

Recent “Kellyoke” performances have included Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License”, Charli XCX’s “Boom Clap” and Prince’s “Kiss” and “When Doves Cry”.

Clarkson’s cover came after she won another two Daytime Emmys on Friday, nabbing gongs for Outstanding Talk Show and Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host — an award she won last year, as well.

😭❤️🙏🏻 What a perfect start to the weekend!!! Time to celebrate y’all… and I’ll be toastin’ to the @KellyClarksonTV crew for all of their hard work! Thank you!!!!🍷 https://t.co/tqh6HCHN1g — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) June 26, 2021