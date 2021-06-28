Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Loki” fans have been given a sneak peek of the last three episodes of the season.

Marvel Studios teases what’s to come for Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in the clip, as Loki and Sylvie end up back in the custody of the Time Variance Authority.

Owen Wilson’s character, Mobius, says in the teaser: “I believe stupidly that you can be whatever you want to be, even someone good.”

RELATED: ‘Loki’ Episode 3 Recap: Tom Hiddleston’s God Of Mischief Is Officially Queer

The caption reads, “Every Loki has their time.”

The trailer also includes a shot of Loki back in Asgard and complaining about the lack of security.

RELATED: Tom Hiddleston Controls The Cue Cards In Hilarious New ‘Loki’ Featurette

Unsurprisingly, “Loki” fans went crazy for the mid-season sneak peek.

The best MCU show so far 💚 pic.twitter.com/H8vvXTXcgw — Alexis (@_Alexis__Alexis) June 28, 2021

The greatest marvel content too date and its not even finished yet i dont want this series too end pic.twitter.com/e7kAcj0pr1 — lee robinson (@leerobi08433142) June 28, 2021

i am quite literally not ready

this next episode WILL destroy me, i can already feel it — ari • loki spoilers (@reggiesflannel) June 28, 2021

"I should have equal amount of security. This is insulting." Yooo 🤣🤣🤣 — JF (@fortunadojf) June 28, 2021

WE'RE SO READY #LOKI — Wednesdays are the new Fridays (@HiddlestonWeds) June 28, 2021

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant also star in the much-talked-about show.

The “Loki” season finale airs July 14.