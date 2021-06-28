“Loki” fans have been given a sneak peek of the last three episodes of the season.

Marvel Studios teases what’s to come for Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in the clip, as Loki and Sylvie end up back in the custody of the Time Variance Authority.

Owen Wilson’s character, Mobius, says in the teaser: “I believe stupidly that you can be whatever you want to be, even someone good.”

The caption reads, “Every Loki has their time.”

The trailer also includes a shot of Loki back in Asgard and complaining about the lack of security.

Unsurprisingly, “Loki” fans went crazy for the mid-season sneak peek.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant also star in the much-talked-about show.

The “Loki” season finale airs July 14.