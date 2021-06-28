A biopic of Scott Weiland, the late frontman of rock band Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver, is in the works.

Based on the singer’s own 2012 autobiography Not Dead & Not for Sale, the film “Paper Hearts” will chronicle Weiland’s turbulent rise to fame and his struggle with addiction and comeback intertwined with a love story, according to The Hollywood Reporter. STP superfan Jennifer Erwin will pen the script, which will be produced by the female-led Dark Pictures production company, which focuses on true stories.

“It’s an honour to have the trust to tell Scott’s story and the ability to portray the lesser-known sides of him – the loving and tender man he was, the high school athlete he was, the melancholy soul he was, and the legendary frontman that he will always be,” Erwin said in a statement to THR.

Weiland formed STP in California with brothers Robert and Dean DeLeo and drummer Eric Kretz. Their 1993 debut album Core reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 charts. Their followup album Purple enjoyed more success with the commercial hits “Vasoline” and “Interstate Love Song.” In 2002, Weiland joined former Guns N’ Roses members Slash, Duff McKagan, and Matt Sorum, in the supergroup Velvet Revolver.

Weiland, had several public run-ins with the law, mostly due to drug use and driving under the influence. On December 3, 2015, he was found dead on his tour bus in the presence of cocaine and other prescription drugs. His cause of death was eventually listed as “accidental overdose”.