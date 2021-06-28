Pierce Brosnan has a couple of suggestions for the next actor to play James Bond.

The actor, 68, chatted with People while promoting his upcoming horror film “False Positive” and told the magazine whom he thought would be a good fit for the iconic role. Brosnan played 007 four times: “GoldenEye” (1995), “Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997), “The World Is Not Enough” (1999), and “Die Another Day” (2002).

“Idris Elba comes to mind,” Brosnan said, referring to the ongoing rumours the “Luther” actor would be joining the franchise. “Idris is such a powerful presence and such a great former voice tensity. He would be magnificent. There’s Tom Hardy out there as well. Tom can really chew the furniture up, just be a ball boy — both men can.”

“I think now that Daniel has left such an indelible footprint, they can go in many different ways. But your guess is as good as mine, who’s going to be the next Bond. There’s no other franchise like it. Nothing.”

Though Brosnan did volunteer those two names, he later admitted that constantly being asked who should play the next James Bond “becomes wearisome.”

“You have to get over that and celebrate it as a member of the audience and as a man who has kind of walked that walk and played that part,” he said. “Bond will live on here.”

The current James Bond — Daniel Craig — is stepping away from the franchise following “No Time To Die”.

The flick is set for an Oct. 8 release after multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.