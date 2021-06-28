Click to share this via email

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have been enjoying some quality time with the family.

The pair shared some snaps from a recent Christian ranch vacation, with the family riding horses, going zip-lining, and donning some incredible cowboy gear.

Underwood and Fisher thanked the Wind River Ranch in northern Colorado for looking after them so well.

Underwood’s caption included, “We rested, made memories and spent time with other families praising God and all that He has made!”

Underwood also posted a snap of the pair’s eldest son, Isaiah, 6, practising archery with safety arrows.

The duo included some adorable photos and videos of two-year-old Jacob, as well.

They didn’t say when the vacation was taken but Underwood did headline the third day of the Country Jam music festival in Grand Junction, Colorado, on June 26.