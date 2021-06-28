Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have been enjoying some quality time with the family.
The pair shared some snaps from a recent Christian ranch vacation, with the family riding horses, going zip-lining, and donning some incredible cowboy gear.
RELATED: Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Appropriately Goes Catfish Noodling
Underwood and Fisher thanked the Wind River Ranch in northern Colorado for looking after them so well.
Underwood’s caption included, “We rested, made memories and spent time with other families praising God and all that He has made!”
Underwood also posted a snap of the pair’s eldest son, Isaiah, 6, practising archery with safety arrows.
The duo included some adorable photos and videos of two-year-old Jacob, as well.
RELATED: Carrie Underwood And NEEDTOBREATHE Debut ‘I Wanna Remember’
They didn’t say when the vacation was taken but Underwood did headline the third day of the Country Jam music festival in Grand Junction, Colorado, on June 26.
I smiled so much last night, I felt like my cheeks were going to pop! Thanks @CountryJamCO for having us! What an amazing crowd for our first show back! 📸: Bubba Sellars #Colorado #CountryJamCO pic.twitter.com/dOG0ZU93Fz
— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 27, 2021