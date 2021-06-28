Boston Bruins hockey player David Pastrnak shared some heartbreaking news on Monday.

The NHL athlete took to Instagram to share a black and white photo of his baby boy Viggo Rohl’s feet, confirming that the newborn had passed away at just 6-days-old.

Pastrnak, who shares baby Viggo with girlfriend Rebecca Rohlsson, wrote: “Viggo Rohl Pastrnak June 17th 2021 – June 23rd 2021 🕊 We have an Angel watching over us and we call him SON. You will be loved FOREVER. Please respect our privacy as we are going through these heartbreaking times.”

The Boston Bruins sent their condolences via a social media statement, writing, “We are heartbroken by the passing of David and Rebecca’s son, Viggo. David and Rebecca are a part of our family and we share in their loss. Please keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy during this very difficult time.”

Pastrnak and Rohlsson announced in January that they were expecting a baby boy.

Pastrnak spoke to NHL.com in May about preparing to welcome the little one.

The 25-year-old shared, “You come home and you don’t think about hockey at all, you obviously have other priorities. You’re getting ready for the baby, and we couldn’t be more excited. So hockey’s not been talked much lately at home and sometimes that’s good, you know?”

“When things are going well, it’s good, and when things are not going well, sometimes you just need to think about other stuff,” Pastrnak continued. “For me it’s been definitely something new, but I’m so excited. Family is always going to be No. 1, and at the end of the day – I’m grateful that I can live and work with a job that I love – but at the end of the day it’s just a game. [My family] is always going to be No. 1.”