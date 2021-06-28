Freida Pinto has announced her upcoming role, mom.

The actress, 36, who is best known for her work in “Slumdog Millionaire”, shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram over the weekend, revealing that she and her fiancé, photographer Cory Tran, are expecting their first child together.

Hinting at the little one’s due date, the happy couple wrote, “Baby Tran, coming this fall!”

The sweet announcement comes two years after the “Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes” actress announced their engagement, in November 2019.

“It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense,” Pinto wrote to Instagram at the time. “You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay.”

After sharing their pregnancy news, Pinto’s famous friends hit the comment section to congratulate the star.

Pinto’s “Love Wedding Repeat” co-star Sam Caflin wrote, “Noooooo way! No way?! ❤️ So much love and so many congratulations guys. So happy for you 🤗.”

Leslie Odom Jr. commented, “Best news. Blessed lil baby 🙏🏾.”