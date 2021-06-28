Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at the virtual Diana Award ceremony on Monday.

The Duke of Sussex, who returned to the U.K. on Friday ahead of the unveiling of his mother Princess Diana’s statue at Kensington Palace Gardens on July 1, shared in a speech: “I’d like to start by acknowledging and celebrating the incredible young people joining us today.

“And wherever you are right now, I want to thank you for being part of this important moment and for being such a valuable asset to your community.

“I’m truly honoured to be celebrating your work, your commitment to change making and the vital role that you’ve taken on representing a new generation of humanitarianism,” he added in the clip, which appeared to have been pre-recorded in his and Meghan Markle’s California home.

During Monday’s special event, the 2021 Diana Award recipients were honoured for their social action or humanitarian work around the world.

Harry continued ahead of the Diana statue event, on what would have been her 60th birthday: “Later this week, my brother and I are recognizing what would have been our mum’s 60th birthday, and she would be so proud of you all for living authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others.”

“Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world. She believed in your strength because she saw it day in and day out and in the faces of young people exactly like you, she witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion.

“And I too see those same values shine through. As it has done for 21 years now, The Diana Award carries her legacy forward by putting young people at the centre of our future. And this has never been more important.”

"You are putting the 'do's' behind the 'say's' and this is the personification of our mother's legacy."

"You are putting the 'do's' behind the 'say's' and this is the personification of our mother's legacy."

"There is great need for young leadership and there is no greater time to be a young leader. I believe in you. We believe in you."

Harry’s wife Meghan has stayed in the U.S. while he’s in the U.K. as she’s just given birth to their baby daughter, Lilibet. They also share 2-year-old son Archie together.

Harry said of his other half in the speech: “Meg and I fundamentally believe that our world is at the cusp of change, real change for the good of all. But the question before us is what that change will look like.

“The COVID-19 crisis exposed severe inequities and imbalances around the world. We saw the disproportionate effect of this pandemic on communities of colour, on women, on underserved communities and on less wealthy countries.

“We’ve seen and unless we take swift action, we will continue to see a disparity in our humanitarian and moral obligation to vaccinate the world.

“There is great need for young leadership and there is no greater time to be a young leader. I believe in you. We believe in you. And that belief in your own ability to change the world in doing the right thing is what makes you a force to be reckoned with.”