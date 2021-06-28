The Queen was joined by a special guest as she began her annual tour of Scotland on Monday.

Prince William was pictured with his grandmother as she arrived for what’s known as Royal Week or Holyrood Week, which takes place each summer and celebrates “Scottish culture, achievement and communities.”

Her Majesty and William, known as the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland, visited the Irn-Bru factory in Cumbernauld, with the Queen looking as elegant as ever in a blue ensemble as she posed in front of the bright orange beverage.

The royals officially opened the factory’s new process facility and met employees.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. (Photo by Andrew Milligan – Pool/Getty Images)

They also attended the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

This is the Queen’s first trip back to Scotland without her husband Prince Philip, who passed away on April 9 at age 99.

Prince William, the Queen. (Photo: Getty)

Holyrood Week was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

The Queen is staying at the Palace of Holyroodhouse during her trip, but some events won’t be the same as usual due to COVID-19 restrictions.