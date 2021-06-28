South Korean dance group Dokteuk Crew are bringing their A-game to the “AGT” stage this week.

In a preview of Tuesday’s episode, the eight-member troupe wow with a routine set to “Kill This Love” by Blackpink.

“Dance is our life. We eat, sleep, breathe, dance,” they tease ahead of their performance on the “AGT” stage, which involves an intricate illusion.

The synchronization is INCREDIBLE! Dokteuk Crew is pulling out all the stops TOMORROW on #AGT! 💥 pic.twitter.com/AUWJ9m6sHi — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 28, 2021

“Our dance is influenced by anime,” the group says. “When we watch anime it has powers, it has dragons and heroes. And we bring that to our dance.”

The clip featuring the performance has the judges on their feet, leaving Howie Mandel screaming over the routine. Viewers can tune in on Tuesday night’s episode to see if Dokteuk Crew make it to the next round of the competition.