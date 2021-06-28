Click to share this via email

“Canada’s Drag Race” is saying goodbye to Stacey McKenzie ahead of the show’s second season.

According to the reality series’ official Twitter account, the supermodel, and “Drag Race” judge, is sashaying away from the series due to “COVID-related challenges.”

“We’re sad to share that Stacey McKenzie won’t be able to return,” the tweet announced. “We’ll miss her killer lewks, positive vibes, & energy but know that she’ll be cheering on the S2 queens!”

The reality competition series also teased, “Stay tuned for updates on our judges soon!”

According to Entertainment Weekly, sources close to the production team say McKenzie was unable to travel to Canada to film amid the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 11 runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes is the last standing judge on “Canada’s Drag Race”, since fellow season one judge Jeffrey Bowyer Chapman exited the series after signing on to star in Disney+ ‘s “Doogie Howser” reboot, “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.”.

“Canada’s Drag Race” season 2 is expected to debut in the near future.