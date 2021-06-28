Jamie Lynn Spears has broken her silence in the wake of big sister Britney Spears’ shocking claims in her quest to end her family’s conservatorship.

Days after the “Toxic” singer’s emotional plea to terminate the conservatorship, the younger Spears is taking to Instagram to show her support of her sister’s wishes, saying she wants nothing but “happiness” for Britney, 39, and is proud of her for speaking out.

On Monday, Jamie Lynn, 30, shared a series of Instagram Stories addressing Britney’s allegations, which include wanting to get pregnant but being forced to keep an IUD implant in place and being forbidden to marry boyfriend Sam Asghari.

RELATED: Britney Spears Makes First Statement Since Court Hearing

“The only reason I hadn’t before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do,” she says. “But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feeI I need to say.”

Explaining she’s only “loved, adored and supported my sister,” Jamie Lynn adds, “I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way.”

She continues: “This situation does not affect me either way, because I’m only her sister who’s only concerned about her happiness.”

RELATED: Amber Tamblyn Relates To Britney Spears’ Experience, ‘I Was Everyone’s A.T.M.’

Jamie Lynn distanced herself from the conservatorship saying she has made a “very conscious choice” to “only participate” in Britney’s life as a sibling and has done her own thing since she was a child.

“I paid my freakin bills since I was 10 years old. Not that I owe the public anything, because my sister knows I love and support her… I’m not my family. I’m my own person. And I’m speaking for myself,” she adds.

RELATED: How Kevin Federline Feels About Britney Spears’ Conservatorship

“Maybe I didn’t support the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform but I can assure you that I support my sister long before there was a hashtag and I’ll support her long after,” she continues on Instagram. “I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I’m so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her many years ago – oh, not in a public platform but just in a personal conversation between two sisters.”

The “Zoey 101” star ends her series of videos by saying, “If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100 per cent because I support my sister; I love my sister. Always have, always will. As long as she’s happy. So let’s keep praying. That’s all.”