Pamela Anderson is heading home for a special project with HGTV Canada.

The Canadian icon, 53, will join forces with Corus Studios for a new original series currently titled “Pamela Anderson’s Home Reno Project”.

According to Corus, the series will follow Anderson as she returns to her roots on the coast of Vancouver Island. There, she will fulfill her lifelong dream of transforming her late grandmother’s abandoned legacy property. Anderson hopes she can move her entire family into the renovated home.

“Corus Studios is thrilled to work with Pamela Anderson and capture this incredible undertaking of her lifelong dream,” said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios in a statement. “The series speaks to our ongoing development strategy of telling unique stories with perfect balance – showcasing real-life experiences while preserving incredible transformations that spark intrigue for a wide range of audiences on platforms around the world.”

Anderson’s family home, which once belonged to her grandmother, is located in Ladysmith, B.C.

The “Baywatch” actress purchased the rustic ocean-view property over 25 years ago and promised to keep it in the family.

For the series, Anderson enlists the help of her new husband and local carpenter, Dan Hayhurst, her mother Carol Anderson, and local crew, designers and craftspeople.

The project is expected to premiere in 2022 on HGTV Canada.