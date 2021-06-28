Katharine McPhee and her infant son have been finding inventive ways to cool off from the sweltering summer temperatures.
The Broadway star and husband David Foster welcomed a baby boy named Rennie back in February.
On Monday, McPhee took to Instagram to share a hilarious photograph captioned “mommy & me”.
The post shows the 37-year-old singer drinking a beer while hanging out with Rennie in a splash pool.
McPhee previously shared another funny and honest take on the realities of motherhood after posting a picture of herself breastfeeding during a visit to Dolce & Gabbana.
The new mom recently gushed about welcoming her first child while appearing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.
“He’s such a good little baby and I’m so in love,” she declared. “It’s my greatest job I’ll ever have.”