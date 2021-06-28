Click to share this via email

Katharine McPhee and her infant son have been finding inventive ways to cool off from the sweltering summer temperatures.

The Broadway star and husband David Foster welcomed a baby boy named Rennie back in February.

On Monday, McPhee took to Instagram to share a hilarious photograph captioned “mommy & me”.

The post shows the 37-year-old singer drinking a beer while hanging out with Rennie in a splash pool.

McPhee previously shared another funny and honest take on the realities of motherhood after posting a picture of herself breastfeeding during a visit to Dolce & Gabbana.

The new mom recently gushed about welcoming her first child while appearing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

“He’s such a good little baby and I’m so in love,” she declared. “It’s my greatest job I’ll ever have.”