Nikki Bella is “sorry and embarrassed” after being called out for making offensive remarks about late wrestler Joanie “Chyna” Laurer during an old TV clip that has resurfaced on social media.

WWE legend Laurer sadly died of an overdose in 2016.

While appearing on an episode of “Fashion Police” over eight years ago, Nikki and her twin sister, Brie, were asked to comment on one of Laurer’s outfits.

“We don’t know if it’s a man or a woman,” laughed Nikki, while holding up a photo of Laurer.

Host Joan Rivers further poked fun at Laurer by claiming her “vagina has a penis.”

Nikki took to Twitter on Monday to respond to backlash over the clip.

“I want to sincerely apologize for a comment I made over 8 years ago on ‘Fashion Police’. I am sorry and embarrassed by my 29 year old self, who offended Chyna and, in turn, hurt her family and others,” she wrote via the Bella Twins’ official Twitter account.

“I wish I could take it back. Please learn from me, it’s not worth hurting someone’s feelings for a meaningless laugh.”

She continued, “Chyna will always be remembered as an icon and pioneer who helped create the opportunities for women in wrestling that exist today. Thank you Chyna!”

Meanwhile, Laurer’s life and career are set to be explored in a new documentary on VICE TV.