Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The first promo for MTV’s spin-off of “Ridiculousness” is here.

The new show, hosted by comedian James Davis, will include a panel of celebs such as Alyson Hannigan, Ross Mathews and Dulcé Sloan as they look at the “cutest, snuggliest and most adorable clips ever.”

RELATED: Tayshia Adams Thanks Fiancé Zac Clark During Heartfelt MTV Awards Acceptance Speech

But for those that worry it could be too adorable, MTV promises the clips have “bite.”

Other spin-offs of the hit show include “Deliciousness” and “Messyness”.

RELATED: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Snooki To Host ‘Messyness’, New ‘Ridiculousness’ Spin-Off For MTV

“Adorableness” premieres on MTV on July 19 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.