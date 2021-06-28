LeVar Burton is explaining why he believes he should be the next permanent “Jeopardy!” host.

The 64-year-old actor is keen to step behind the podium to replace the late Alex Trebek on the long running TV game show.

Asked how it would feel if he isn’t chosen for the coveted job, Burton told New York Times Magazine, “It will hurt. I’m not going to lie. But if that happens, I will get over it. I will be fine. Remember: Everything happens perfectly and for a reason. That is my default. It’s all going to be OK. Because it always is.”

Burton will guest host the show in episodes airing from July 26-30.

“I feel like this is what I’m supposed to do. I have been watching ‘Jeopardy!’ more or less every night of my life since Art Fleming was host,” continued the “Roots” star. “‘Jeopardy!’ is a cultural touchstone, and for a Black man to occupy that podium is significant.”

The showbiz icon added, “Look, I have had a career for the [expletive] ages. ‘Roots’, ‘Star Trek’, ‘Reading Rainbow’. Won a Grammy. Got a shelf full of Emmys. I’m a storyteller, and game shows are tremendous stories. There’s a contest, there’s comedy, there’s drama. If you don’t know your [expletive] on ‘Jeopardy!’ you’re sunk in full view of the entire nation. The stakes are high. I love that.”