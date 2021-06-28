“Matrix 4” has a large, star studded cast but noticeably missing is one of the franchise’s biggest stars.

Laurence Fishburne, who played Morpheus, was not invited back to reprise his role and he isn’t sure why.

Asked by Collider if he is tired of being asked about why he isn’t in the film, the actor responded, “It would make sense that people would ask me that, so it doesn’t get old.”

Adding, “I am not in the next ‘Matrix’ movie, and you’d have to ask Lana Wachowski why, because I don’t have an answer for that.”

Fishburne revealed last year that he won’t be joining Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss and Jada Pinkett-Smith, but he “wished them well.”

“I have not been invited,” he told New York Magazine. “Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it’s great.”

Speaking of being in the original, he said, “It is probably the role that I’ll be best remembered for, which is great; it’s not the only thing I’ll be remembered for, which is better. What I get with him is I’ve got Darth Vader in this hand, and I’ve got Obi-Wan in that hand. I’ve got Bruce Lee, I’ve got Muhammad Ali shuffled in there, and I’ve got kung fu.”

Fishburne might not be coming back at Morpheus, but he will return as Bowery Jack in “John Wick 4”.