Shania Twain’s pup Camper just found their doppelgänger.

The country singer was out and about when she came across a billboard of a woman carrying an identical dog to Camper in her purse–exactly like Twain was doing.

“Snap 😂,” she captioned the picture of her standing in front of look-a-likes.

A second image is of Twain walking away with Camper over her shoulder.

Twain adopted Camper in April, sharing him for the first time on social media on National Pet Day, writing, “Introducing Camper!! Expect A LOT of puppy videos from here on out.”