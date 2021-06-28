Lauren Bushnell is getting candid about the challenges that can sometimes come with breastfeeding.

The former “Bachelor” star took to Instagram on Monday to share her experiences of “pain and frustration” since welcoming son Dutton on June 8.

“Part of me didn’t want to share this photo because it really isn’t a realistic representation of what breast-feeding has been like for me,” wrote the 31-year-old reality star, while captioning a photograph of herself feeding her little one. “It’s been hard and honestly painful at times and quite the opposite of glamorous.”

The new mom revealed that enlisting the help of a lactation consultant has “somewhat corrected this little snapping turtles latch”.

She continued, “But I still worry if he’s getting enough, if my body is doing its job. And [I] often wonder ‘Why isn’t today going as well as yesterday, is it my fault?’”

Bushnell said that husband Chris Lane captured the intimate photograph without her noticing

“Although it’s not necessarily representative of our reality for the first two weeks, I want to frame it and keep it forever,” she added. “Because even through the pain and frustration I can’t help but smile watching you. I have cherished this special time with you sweet Dutton and I am incredibly thankful for a healthy, growing baby 💙.”

Bushnell, who was the season 20 “Bachelor” winner, married Lane back in 2019.