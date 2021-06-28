Megan Fox had some unexpected guests during her “Today” interview.

The “Till Death” star virtually stopped by the show, chatting with Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie.

“They just woke up. It’s 7:30 here. So, they woke up a few minutes ago, and it just is what it is,” Fox said as the kids tried to sneak around the background.

“I’m in the house that we’re staying in right now, this is the living room area,” Fox explained. “And they all fell asleep on the couch last night, watching a movie. So, they just woke up.”

She then had a hard time explaining her movie while laughing as Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 4, crawled around to get to the kitchen.

“Here comes another one,” she said. “Journey, you’ve got to crawl.”

“I wish there was a way – I’m sure a lot of moms feel this way – where you could, just every once in a while for a day, put them all back at that 2, 3-year-old period,” Fox said of her boys who she shares with ex- Brian Austin Green.

“It’s hard to watch them grow up so quickly. I actually struggle with that a lot, I cry about it all the time, because they grow up so fast. My phone will send me pictures of them when they were younger, and it’s hard to look at it. It’s painful to love something so much. But I have three boys. They are hilarious. They don’t listen to me at all,” she said as the kids continued to think they were sneaky.

“I also feel like no matter how engaged you are or how hard you were trying at the time, you always look back, and you’re like, ‘I could have been more present’ or ‘I hope I was grateful for this while I was in that moment, ’cause I’ll never get that moment back.'”

“Till Death” premieres in theatres and On Demand on July 2.