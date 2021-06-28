Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd is speaking out about her departure from the show.

The reality TV personality and husband Rick Leventhal joined Monday’s “Jeff Lewis Live” on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy to talk about the unexpected exit.

“Did you know before it was announced publicly?” asked Lewis

“No, I had no idea. It was actually, I was blindsided,” admitted Dodd.

“So, one of the owners of Evolution, the production company, they, they’re the ones who pay us. We really deal with Evolution. We really don’t deal with Bravo at all,” she recalled. “And, he called me and he said, ‘I would hate to say this.’ And I’m like, ‘oh,’ he’s like, ‘but we are not going to ask you back for next season.’ And I said, ‘well why, was it political?’ And he said, ‘no, Bravo wanted to take a different direction than, than, than you.’ And I said, ‘okay, well, was my, what was it? Like was it my Q ratings were, were, what was it that….”

Explaining what Q ratings are, Leventhal said, “It’s a popularity, a measure of popularity for people on TV. And, and my thought on that was that there’s no one more popular than her. Even if people hate her, they love to hate her, they love to watch her.”

Dodd continued, “I have a million followers and they are diehard like fans, and they love me. And then I have, then I have this little group of people that are the cancel culture that hate me. And so they’re the loud ones.”

The 45-year-old star concluded, “Ultimately I got fired because of myself, I’m the one who got myself fired. I was like Howard Stern with WNBC.”

Dodd also addressed her ongoing spat with “RHOC” alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

“She was probably the worst human being I have ever worked with ever in my whole entire life,” she declared. “Like she came out on ‘Entertainment Tonight’, said with no pleasantries, no, well-wishes, her whole storyline was fake.”

“Tell me specific specifically what was fake,” asked Lewis.

“I think being an alcoholic and then, you know, she bringing out like the lesbian,” replied Dodd. “She told everybody that it was going to be her show and that she wants her own show and, you know, bla. She was just a fake wacko.”

She added, “She came on ‘Entertainment Tonight’ and said that I was a racist, just like Heather Dubrow called me a racist too. Like, look, I’m married to a Jew. Everybody loves to say the racist thing.”