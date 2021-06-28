Caleb Kennedy was a fan favourite on “American Idol” but his journey didn’t last long.

Kennedy, 16, made it to the Top 5 before having to leave after an offensive video surfaced online of the South Carolina native hanging out with a friend wearing a white hood similar to the ones worn by members of the Ku Klux Klan. His family has said he was 12 at the time the video was taken.

Speaking to his local digital media site GoUpstate, Kennedy said, “You think it’s all going to be fun, and a lot of it is, but it will slap you in the face really quickly. I wasn’t ready for it.”

“There’s no way to emotionally prepare for ‘Idol’,” Kennedy said. “Because no one is ready for it, no matter how you prepare. But I don’t regret it, and I did love it.”

Since returning home, he has undertaken a few small gigs.

“On ‘Idol’, that wasn’t me,” he added. “That world is so different. Now that I’m home, I try to be me, but I’m also scared of someone videoing me when I go to Academy or Wal-Mart. You have to worry about things like that now.”