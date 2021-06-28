Gregg Leakes is once again battling cancer, according to his wife NeNe.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shared the news while speaking to The Jasmine Brand during an Instagram Live.

“He’s been in the hospital for a week, tomorrow,” she shared. “I’m sure he’ll be home in about a week or so. He had to have a surgery.”

NeNe said Gregg is expected to be released after 10 days. Gregg, 66, was previously diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer.

“It’s difficult,” NeNe continued. “He’s super small. If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different. He’s different.”

Gregg previously shared a public apology for “hurting” his wife during his first battle with colon cancer.

“We always hurt the ones we love… because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back,” he wrote. “I’m tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too. She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me. I Pray to God to get it together.”

“She’s done NO wrong…” he continued. “This is ALL on me…… Cancer WILL change your Life…”