Britney Spears is soaking up the Hawaiian sun.

The “Toxic” singer shared a video of herself in a tiny red bikini on the beaches of Maui.

“Well damn … I did it again 😜 !!!! Maui part 2 😳🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!! This footage is more current though … from YESTERDAY !!! I’m driving the cheapest car known to mankind but it’s pretty fun,” she wrote next to the video that also included a full look at the swimsuit and scenic views from her hotel.

“I like the sound of the ocean at night and I like hearing people laughing from my balcony … there’s a togetherness here and it’s endless !!! Here’s me playing in the dirt and making angels in the sand in the ocean,” she continued.

Spears concluded, “More to come … more to share … more to dream … more to hope for … and many more to pray for !!!! GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!!! Here’s to Maui.”

Spears has been enjoying her vacation with boyfriend Sam Asghari who shared his own take of them working out and flexing.

Spears is currently in the middle of her conservatorship case where she spoke out against her father, asking the judge to end the 13 year run in which her life choices were not hers to make.

After speaking virtually at the hearing, she apologized to her fans “for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years.”