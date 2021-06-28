John Cena is revealing the tactics he used to keep the identity of his “F9” character under wraps.

The actor plays the estranged brother of Vin Diesel‘s Dominic Toretto in the new action movie.

In order to keep the character a mystery, Cena made sure to hide one important piece of his clothing while the cameras weren’t rolling.

“The costumes are the costumes and they can be whatever you needed it to be, but if there was ever a candid with a coffee in my hand and the cross, that’s a dead giveaway,” he told Digital Spy.

Fans of the “Fast and Furious” franchise will recognize the necklace as a connection to Dom.

“It’s amazing that that one piece of jewellery has so much energy and gravity around it,” he continued. “That was the one thing I put on before they said roll and as soon as they said cut, I would take it off, and that was how we kept everything under wraps.”

Cena also spoke about the possibility of returning for another sequel.

“They wouldn’t even have to ask,” he said. “I would love to be associated with this group of human beings that do exceptionally well in making a product that the world wants to see, but also have such a great reputation for making the work itself enjoyable.”