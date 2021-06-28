Christina Aguilera is breaking her silence on Britney Spears’ ongoing conservatorship battle against members of her family.

The pair of pop superstars worked together while starring on “The Mickey Mouse Club” in the early days of their careers.

Aguilera shared a photo of herself and Spears as youngsters while taking to Twitter to denounce the way in which the “Toxic” singer has been treated.

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

“These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” began the Grammy winner. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those “close” to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

She continued, “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”

Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

Aguilera went on to say that “every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness.”

While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation – all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

Spears recently revealed that she has been “pretending” to be ok for the past two years while making her first statement since appearing in court.

“The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control,” added Aguilera.

To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world. 🤍 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

Concluding her post by sending a direct message to Spears, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer wrote, “To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world.”