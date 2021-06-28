Janelle Brown has started her summer plans.

“So I have something fun to share. I acted boldly and seized an adventure,” Brown, 52, wrote on Instagram. “The rental where I was living was sold and I chose an alternative path to trying to find another rental.”

She then explained that the rental market is “crazy” so an RV it is. She has parked it on the polygamist family’s Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona.

The Browns all moved to Flagstaff three years ago.

Her husband Kody Brown, 52, was going to build a large house for all four wives, Janelle, Robyn, 42, Meri, 50, and Christine, 49. However, all four ladies decided to build their own.

“Honestly I’m alternating between extreme excitement as I’ve always wanted to try this and anxiety at all the unknown variables. So stay tuned, this is about to get real,” Brown added.

Janelle and Kody share kids Logan, 27, Maddie, 25, Hunter, 24, Garrison, 22, Gabe, 20, and Savannah, 16. Their youngest three children still live at home.