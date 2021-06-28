Katie Thurston welcomed a familiar new contestant onto her season of “The Bachelorette” on Monday night.

Ontario-native Blake Moynes previously appeared on the dating show while vying for the hearts of both Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley.

“I had someone from my past reach out to me and he really felt passionately that you guys would be an amazing match. I think he’s an amazing guy and I truly feel like he is someone that has good intentions,” Adams told Thurston. “He didn’t come at the beginning of the season, because he didn’t know if he wanted to throw himself back into the wild, crazy roller coaster that this is.”

The host continued, “He can’t stop thinking about you. He’s here and he wants to talk to you, and see if you’re willing to give him a chance. It’s a lot, but he’s genuine, and I feel like you are looking for someone that will really challenge you, but also bring out the best in you, and also really accepts you for you.”

Katie was left “speechless” when she realized that it was Moynes, whom she had previously DM’d with.

“The last person I thought I’d see is you. I just expected my journey to continue with the guys in the house. To see you here, it’s like a dream, or a nightmare, I haven’t decided yet,” she said. “It is concerning that, at this point, you’ve dated two Bachelorettes. If you stay, I will be your third Bachelorette. I’ll be honest, in the house there’s been a lot drama regarding who’s here for the right reasons and who’s not. So that’s still kind of fresh on my heart.”

“I promise you that if I came down to the end and we connected the way that I think we might, we would be engaged at the end of this,” Moynes replied.

Thurston eliminated Thomas from the show after his true intentions came into question.

“You told me things I wanted to hear. But what I learned about you tonight is you’re selfish, unkind and a liar. Your ‘Bachelor’ audition ends tonight, so get out,” she blasted during the rose ceremony.

After making her decision on Thomas, Thurston was ready to give Moynes her final answer.

“For me, I really have to follow my gut and everything. And given where things are at and how I’m feeling, if you want to stay, I’d like you to join and see if this becomes something,” she said.