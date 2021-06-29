Dr. Sanjay Gupta is revealing how he kept his “Jeopardy!” clues under wraps while preparing to guest host the iconic TV game show.

In a new article written for CNN, the network’s chief medical correspondent discussed the stringent standards and practices that the show employs to ensure honesty.

Gupta was reminded to put his clues into the hotel safe whenever he left the room and he “wasn’t supposed to share clues with anyone,” including his spouse.

“While I was given multiple show scripts, I wasn’t told the order we would tape them until just before filming began. And, even after that, the order could be changed again to ensure no one had advance notice of the clues,” he continued. “Even the contestants themselves weren’t certain when they would be called into a new show. There was a constant and purposeful shuffling of schedules and content to maintain that sterling history of high integrity. I felt it all around me.”

Gupta also explained the reason why he feels a strong connection to the long-running show.

“My parents are both engineers and they inspired my early love of ‘Jeopardy!’ Them, the newly immigrated young parents, still developing their English skills, and excelling at categories involving math, science and world history. Me, the burgeoning teenager, showcasing my knowledge of pop culture, sports and emerging trends,” he remembered.

“‘Jeopardy!’ was the great equalizer in our family. We all had our strengths and our weaknesses. Any of us could emerge a champion. Decades later, I can still recall the look of pride my dad had when he came up with the correct response. I later realized he was even more proud when his young son did the same.”

Gupta will be hosting until July 9.