Ed Sheeran is quite the prankster.

The singer chatted to James Corden on Monday’s “Late Late Show”, with the host asking him about his friendship with “Friends” star Courteney Cox, whom he’s known for years.

Sheeran explained how he was staying with Cox once when she told him how she could order anything from her Alexa device.

He then had a great idea, and that was to order her “an S&M leather gimp mask.”

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Reveals He’s Written A Song For BTS

“So, she walks out the room, and I go, ‘Alexa, order me a leather gimp mask,'” Sheeran laughed.

“Unbeknownst to me, Courteney’s assistant opened the post, and she finds this mask and instantly goes, ‘Oh, I don’t think I was meant to see that,’ and leaves it on Courteney’s bed. And Courteney comes up, and she’s like, ‘Where did this come from?'”

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Teases Courteney Cox Collaboration With Release Date

He continued, “Anyway, she found out the story, and now every time I go back there, I order her another gimp mask. And she has maybe 12, and I hide them in people’s bedrooms.

“So they’ll go in a drawer, and they’ll just find this leather S&M mask. And she had two people look at her piano to try and buy it, two absolute strangers going into her house that I found out about, so I left a couple of masks on the piano as well.”

James Corden, Ed Sheeran. Photo: Terence Patrick 2021 CBS

Sheeran even brought Corden a mask as a gift. Watch him try it on in the clip above.

James Corden. Photo: Terence Patrick 2021 CBS

Monday marked the start of “Ed Sheeran Week” on “The Late Late Show”, with the musician belting out his new single “Bad Habits” on TV for the first time.

Plus, before Reggie Watts asked his question of the night, Sheeran had some questions for him.