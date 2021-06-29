Colton Underwood is responding to claims he and other Bachelor Nation stars received financial help from the U.S. government amid the pandemic.

TMZ reported that several reality TV stars, including Tayshia Adams, Arie Luyendyk, and Underwood, had received money from the Paycheck Protection Program, which handed out loans to help small businesses keep their workers employed during the crisis.

Underwood was said to have received an $11,355 PPP loan. However, he has insisted none of it went to him and he only filed for it to help people living with cystic fibrosis.

“Let me save you the click bait headline,” Colton wrote on his Instagram Story.

“My non-profit filed for a PPP because we cancelled our charity events for the year,” he went on. “We help people live with CF. I don’t make a dime from my non-profit.”

He also urged people to stop associating him with the “Bachelor” franchise, telling followers: “Please stop lumping me in with ‘The Bachelor’. I don’t f**k with them anymore, they don’t f**k with me. Point blank.”

Underwood’s rep echoed Colton’s words, telling TMZ, “Colton’s nonprofit filed for the PPP loan after their annual fundraising events were cancelled due to COVID.

“None of the PPP went directly to Colton. In fact, Colton has never received any form of payment from the foundation, all of the proceeds go directly to people living with cystic fibrosis.”

Tayshia Adams’ rep was also among those explaining themselves: “The primary purpose of the [PPP] Loan is to help business owners retain their existing employees and to create jobs for Americans who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a business owner, television and podcast host, and brand ambassador, Tayshia obtained a PPP Loan that enabled her to hire an employee, to whom she offers market-based pay and benefits.”

The employee in question had reportedly been laid off from a media company at the start of the pandemic.

The rep added, “Since exhausting the PPP Loan funds, but in light of the growing economy, Tayshia has committed to retaining her employee for the foreseeable future.”