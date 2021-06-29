Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Christopher Meloni’s daughter Sophia had the best belated Father’s Day present for her dad.

The 20-year-old gave Meloni, who plays tough cop Elliot Stabler on “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime”, a framed screenshot of a tweet about him failing to control his kids at a brunch years ago.

The tweet in question came from TV and film critic Matt Zoller Seitz in response to author Rebecca Makkhai’s post asking people for their “very best” celebrity sightings.

RELATED: Christopher Meloni Embraces His Reputation As A ‘Zaddy’ Among ‘The Glute-Peeping Public’

Zoller Seitz wrote:

I saw Chris Meloni, one of the toughest tough guys on television, failing to control two toddlers at a brunch at Columbus Circle circa 2007. https://t.co/AubL8AmjEo — MZS (@mattzollerseitz) June 14, 2021

Sophia gave Meloni the gift, which also included an adorable photo of her and her younger brother, Dante, 17, when they were little.

RELATED: Cher Isn’t About to Admit Her Crush On Christopher Meloni To James Corden

“The toddlers in question?” she asked on the blown-up image.

Sophia’s gift comes after she celebrated turning 20 in March with a sweet family photo: