Getting into the sex toy business is one of Cara Delevingne’s favourite things she’s ever done.

In the new Cosmopolitan cover story, the model and actress admits, though, “I keep saying everything is my favourite thing I’ve ever done.”

RELATED: Cara Delevingne Details Relationship With Her Body, Explains Why She’ll Never Get Plastic Surgery

Cara Delevingne – Photo: Photo: Dennis Leupold for Cosmopolitan

In the issue, Delevingne talks about joining women-led pleasure-product manufacturer Lora DiCarlo as a co-owner and creative advisor last year and helping to design vibrators and sex toys.

“I’m like a kid at the candy shop,” she says of the company’s new collection. “That’s my job—to test out sex toys. That is the coolest thing ever.”

Cara Delevingne – Photo: Photo: Dennis Leupold for Cosmopolitan

DiCarlo adds, “When we met in person to discuss which type of product Cara would like to make, she furrowed her brow and said, ‘Well, what kind of product do people need?’ She’s fun and carefree, but she wants to see us leave the world better than it was when we arrived.”

RELATED: Cara Delevingne Thanks Pal Anya Taylor-Joy For Saving Her From A Wardrobe Malfunction

Cara Delevingne – Photo: Photo: Dennis Leupold for Cosmopolitan

Delevingne also addresses the constant rumour mill around her dating life.

“People constantly assume that any woman I’m standing next to or photographed with must be someone I’m dating, which has been challenging—not only on me but also on them,” she says. “It makes me want to become more of a hermit and isolate myself, which is horrible because I’m a person that loves to be around people.”