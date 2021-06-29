Kim Kardashian West‘s SKIMS is partnering with Team USA on official loungewear for athletes at the Olympics this summer. The brand will create a limited-edition collection of undergarments, loungewear and sleepwear for all of Team USA’s female athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The news was announced on Monday, alongside photos of soccer player Alex Morgan, swimmer Haley Anderson, Paralympic Track & Field athlete Scout Bassett, hurdler Dalilah Muhammad and basketball player A’ja Wilson modelling looks from the SKIMS x Team USA campaign. The collection will also be available for purchase starting July 12.

“These women are incredible role models for younger girls, including my own daughters, showing them that anything is possible if you work hard enough,” Kardashian West said in a press release. “SKIMS is designed to empower women to feel their best every day and we’re excited to work with Team USA to help spread this message.”

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star — who launched SKIMS less than two years ago — further opened up about the partnership on Instagram.

“Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad,” she wrote, referring to Caitlyn Jenner, who is a gold medal-winning decathlete. “As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honour being a part of the Olympics embodied. I travelled w my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of @caitlynjenner’s and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir.”

“When I received the call inviting SKIMS to be a part of @TeamUSA 🇺🇸, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle,” she continued.

Kardashian West said she was “honoured” by the partnership, and thanked the athletes who took part in the campaign, while her friends, family and family congratulated her in the comments.

“Wow! Full circle! Amazing!” Jenner wrote. “So so proud. Love you. Congratulations!!!”

