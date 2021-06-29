Sharon Stone is reclaiming THAT “Basic Instinct” scene.

Stone, now 63, has been very outspoken about the iconic scene in which she exposes herself to a room full of men in Paul Verhoeven’s ’90s thriller “Basic Instinct”. On Monday, Stone showed off a new T-shirt in her collection.

RELATED: Sharon Stone Goes Viral For Meryl Streep Comment

The Oscar-nominated Best Actress rocked a graphic animated black tee of the scene in question, with a cartoon aesthetic. Giving the photo even more spice, Stone held up an e-cigarette in the same pose as Catherine Tramell.

“Been there, done that,” Stone captioned the Instagram post. “Got the T-Shirt.”

RELATED: Sharon Stone Delivers Emotional Speech At AIDS Monument

“Basic Instinct” was originally released on March 18, 1992, and starred Stone alongside Michael Douglas.