Get ready for some big, red magic.

On Tuesday, the first full trailer dropped for “Clifford the Big Red Dog”, based on the popular children’s book series by Norman Bridwell.

Photo: Paramount Pictures

“When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment,” the official description reads.

“While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big!”

The film, directed by Walt Becker, also stars Tony Hale, David Alan Grier, and Russell Wong.

“Clifford the Big Red Dog” hit theatres Sept. 17.