Dr. Jill Biden discusses her first lady responsibilities in a new interview with Vogue.

Vogue’s August cover star tells the mag: “When I became second lady—and there was so much I wanted to do—I always said, ‘I will never waste this platform.’

“And now I have a bigger platform and I feel every day, like…. ‘What could I give up? That I would want to give up? Nothing.’ If anything, I feel like adding more things, but I know it’s not possible because you want to stay centred because you want to do things well. And there’s so much to do. There is… So. Much. To. Do.”

She shares of how the mood of the country has changed since Joe Biden became U.S. president earlier this year: “During the campaign, I felt so much anxiety from people; they were scared. When I travel around the country now, I feel as though people can breathe again. I think that’s part of the reason Joe was elected.

“People wanted someone to come in and heal this nation, not just from the pandemic, which I feel Joe did by, you know, getting shots in everybody’s arms. But also… he’s just a calmer president. He lowers the temperature.”

The college professor also speaks about those who doubted whether she could keep teaching while being first lady, insisting: “I heard that all the time during the campaign. Like, ‘No. You’re not going to be able to teach as first lady.’ And I said, ‘Why not? You make things happen, right?’”

Dr. Jill Biden. Credit: Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

President Biden then talks about his other half for the piece: “It was clear to me that she knew exactly what she would do if she were first lady. And so she came in, I think—knowing the experience of being vice-president, knowing the power of the presidency—knowing that she could change things.”

He adds of whether becoming president has affected their marriage: “Yeah, it has. I miss her. I’m really proud of her. But it’s not like we can just go off like we used to. When we were living in Delaware and married, once a month we’d just go up to a local bed-and-breakfast by ourselves, to make sure we had a romantic time to just get away and hang out with each other.”

As the reporter jokes they might need to schedule something, the president responds, “All kidding aside, that’s part of the problem. You can’t. I’m not complaining. It’s part of the deal. But this life prevents it. It’s just harder. Don’t you think that’s right?” to which Dr. Biden replies: “Oh, yeah.”

Vogue’s August 2021 issue is available on newsstands nationwide JuIy 20.