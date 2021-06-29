Ryan Gosling doesn’t play a role in Eva Mendes’s Instagram success.

Mendes posts daily to her 2.4 million Instagram followers. One would be forgiven for thinking that her husband, Gosling, is behind the lens for her photo uploads.

“How many of your photos are taken by Ryan?” a fan asked in the comments section of one of Mendes’s posts on Monday.

“None that I post,” Mendes replied. “My friends take them and I take theirs. It’s a girl thang.”

Photo: Instagram/Eva Mendes

Mendes is the sole social media songbird of the family. Gosling and the pair’s daughters — Esmeralda, 6 and Amada, 5 — are not active on any social media platform.

“As far as Ryan,” Eva wrote back in 2020, “I’ll only post flashbacks of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that). My man and my kids are private. That’s important to me.”