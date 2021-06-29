The Queen just gave the Duchess of Cambridge a new job.

On Tuesday, during a visit to the shipyard of Govan in Glasgow, Scotland, Kate Middleton’s husband Prince William announced that she had been appointed sponsor of the HMS Glasgow.

The naval battleship is currently being built at the shipyard and will join the fleet of the U.K.’s Royal Navy.

“My family’s affection for the Royal Navy is well known, and as I saw the work taking place here today, I was thinking of my grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh,” William said in a speech, People reported. “He would have been fascinated and very excited to see such advances in skills and technology being put into practice.”

He continued, “Today, I’m very pleased to announce that my family’s connection with Type 26 will endure for many years to come. Her Majesty the Queen has approved the appointment of my wife Catherine as Sponsor of the superb ship we see taking shape outside — HMS Glasgow. I know that Catherine will be delighted to join you here in Glasgow for the naming ceremony in due course.”

Type 26 is a class of frigate being built to replace the Royal Navy’s current fleet of Type 23 frigates.

During his visit William toured the shipyard and spoke with apprentices and graduates in training working with BAE Systems to build the ship.

While officially cutting the first plate of steel for the frigate, William said, “It is my great honour to play my own small part in the continued advances of the Royal Navy, by cutting the very first steel for Ship 3 – the HMS Belfast of the future.”