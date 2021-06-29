Adam Demos has responded to fans’ numerous questions regarding that full-frontal shower scene on “Sex/Life”.

The Netflix series, which launched last week, featured one scene in particular that has got viewers talking: the moment Demos bares all.

HOLY CRAP IS ADAM DEMOS' SHOWER SCENE REAL 🤯 — Toria (@toricambridge) June 29, 2021

Okay Adam Demos. Okay. That shower scene. Okay. 🔥 — Mary Angela Sajona (@marysajona) June 28, 2021

THAT full frontal Adam Demos and his 🍆💦 anyone else watching Sex/Life on Netflix? 🤭🤭🤭 — max (@M4XXXINE) June 28, 2021

Demos was previously asked during an interview with The Cut: “You’re going to be a very hot topic of discussion on the internet. Are you emotionally prepared for that?” Just Jared reported.

The star replied, “I never have any expectations on anything because you could say one thing and then it doesn’t happen.

“What I’m excited about is for people to see [the show] because I’m so proud of it. I watched it, and I’ve had a hard time watching myself. But I found myself into the story, and I’m so proud of it.”

Adam Demos in “Sex/Life”. Credit: Netflix

RELATED: Netflix Drops Steamy Trailer For New Series ‘Sex/Life’

Demos, who plays Brad Simon on the show, added, when asked what it’s like to be talked about because of his package, “You know, you sacrifice for the art.”

In real life, Demos is dating his on-screen lover, Sarah Shahi, who plays Billie Connelly.

The pair have been sharing numerous loved-up social media posts despite not wanting to talk too much about their romance in interviews.