The pandemic was a spiritually enlightening experience for Chelsea Handler.

Handler called into SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” on Monday for a wild, engaging conversation. The comedian told Cohen how she took psychedelic mushrooms with her landscaper.

“I had a blast for the first two weeks,” she said of the pandemic. “How many people have woken up, set their alarm to 9 a.m. on a Monday morning to wake up and take mushrooms with your landscaper? Not many people, but when you’re single, you have these opportunities…

“I only found out my landscaper liked to take mushrooms because I was taking them one morning and I was talking to what I thought, what were my trees in my backyard for 30 minutes until I realized it was my landscaper,” Handler added. “And that’s when I handed him some mushrooms and we just sat there all day in the pool and talked s**t. And it was fun. You know, I got to know him.”

Handler, 46, also dished on her romantic encounters on tour.

“I don’t have a lot of, like, domestic lovers,” she shared. “They’re usually foreigners, you know. They’re usually from Canada or Spain. Yeah, I get along with men slightly better when there’s a language barrier of sorts.

“I like regular guys, you know? So when you go on tour, it is an opportunity to meet regular, regular men that aren’t in the industry. So it is an opportunity.”

In fact, if she spots some cuties in the crowd at her standup shows, Handler will definitely send a signal.

“Most of my audience members are usually, if they’re straight and they’re in my audience, they’re usually, they’ve been dragged there by a girl, a wife, or a sister, or a gay brother,” she dished.

“So, I don’t find a ton of straight guys, but when there is a group of straight guys that comes out to see me, yes, I make sure that they know that like, you know, game on.”

And while Handler has her preferences, there is one demographic of men she generally avoids.

“With white men and the way straight white men have been acting for the last couple of years, I think there’s only one direction to go in — that’s Black, Asian Latinx, anything that isn’t, you know, a white privileged male who’s denying what’s happening.

“That’s not all men, obviously. We all know that there are good men out there. But very much like the police, there are too many bad apples to overlook as a collective.”