In the fight against anti-Asian racism, “Sesame Street” is here to comfort children facing bullying on the playground.

Last week, the show debuted a new song, “Proud of Your Eyes”, to inspire young Asian-Americans coping with racism and discrimination.

RELATED: ‘Sesame Street’ Drops Special ‘Family Day’ Episode Featuring Two Gay Dads

In the video Alan, the Japanese-American owner of Hooper’s Store on Sesame Street, and the muppet Wes talk to their friend Analyn.

The young girl, who is of Filipino descent, describes a boy at the park saying that she is ugly and has “slanty” eyes.

Alan says that her eyes are the “perfect eyes for her” and adds that when he’s feeling down he likes to sing a song.

RELATED: Elmo & His Dad Are Feeling ‘Hopeful & Excited’ After COVID-19 Shot In ‘Sesame Street’ PSA

“Your eyes tell the story of your family, they show where you come from and how you came to be,” he sings. “The colour, the shape, and the size, should always make you proud of your eyes.”

The trio then begin work on a family photo scrapbook, and Analyn says that the song reminded her of her grandmother, whose eyes look just like hers.