Bryan Abasolo is gobsmacked by how people treat his wife, “Bachelorette” alum Rachel Lindsay.

Abasolo dished on the interactions between Lindsay and some fans in a recent episode of his podcast.

“I feel like if you give them energy, you’re bringing something to life that should have never been alive,” he said on his “Talking It Out” podcast.

“People write the most disgusting, vile stuff to her and she’ll actually respond, not disrespectfully or anything like that, but she’ll respond with — she’s a lawyer, so she’ll hit her back with the facts, like, ‘How was I doing this? How was I doing that?'” Abasolo added.

It is how people respond to Lindsay’s retort that really rubs him the wrong way.

“The person doesn’t even answer back with the responses,” Abasolo explained. “Instead they respond with, ‘Oh my God, I love you. I didn’t think you would respond,’ and it’s like, ‘How did you just say what you just said that was so malicious and then just totally flip?'”

You won’t hear Abasolo throwing any shade Lindsay’s way.

“Rachel just had like an X-factor,” he gushed. “She was a triple threat — brains, beauty, personality, great sense of humour. She was a professional. She had a career. Everything on paper was top-notch – everything I could ever want in a woman, in an engagement, in a wife, everything.

“But the thing is, she keeps me on my toes… She challenges me to be a better man.”

Abasolo and Lindsay got engaged at the conclusion of “The Bachelorette” season 13 and tied the knot on August 24, 2019, in Cancun, Mexico.