Pride often means facing hard times and coming out stronger.

In an Instagram post celebrating Pride Day on Sunday, Ricky Martin got candid with a vulnerable, heartfelt message to his fans.

“A week ago I shared photos with my husband [Jwan Yosef] as part of a special issue of ‘CAP 74024’ magazine. For the two of us, it was a beautiful experience and a way to celebrate our pride,” he wrote, as translated by Billboard.

“What I didn’t expect, especially after all the work that has been done for so many years, is that a large number of people decided to stop following us or comment in a derogatory way,” he continued.

He compared the situation to the “same feeling that I had years ago before sharing publicly about my sexual orientation.”

“Today I see the photos and what I feel is full peace of being able to celebrate my family as they deserve, in style. To celebrate me as I am, regardless of what they will say.”

“The most I wish in this life is that we can all feel free, proud of ourselves, happy, loved, respected, and accepted,” he added. “That we can express ourselves how we are born without retaliation or being punished.”

Finally, he wrote to all his followers who have felt lost or unappreciated, “You’re worth a lot, don’t forget that please.”