“MJ: The Musical” has had to replace its lead star due to scheduling conflicts.

Newcomer Myles Frost will take over from Ephraim Sykes as the King of Pop in the upcoming Broadway production.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I depart ‘MJ’,” Sykes said in a statement, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“This year has brought a lot of change and opportunity, and although it’s bittersweet to say goodbye to an iconic role and production, I look forward to what is to come. Thank you to the ‘MJ’ team and congratulations to Myles. I can’t wait to see you shine as the King of Pop and for us all to celebrate the return of Broadway.”

RELATED: Michael Jackson Asked To Perform The Music In ‘The Hunchback Of Notre Dame’ But Disney Said ‘No’

The producers at Lia Vollack Productions and the Michael Jackson Estate cited the long Broadway shutdown as the reason for Sykes’ exit, as he’s now scheduled to go and shoot a feature film.

Director Christopher Wheeldon said, “We are extremely excited about Myles. All of his talents point towards a new rising star. I’m very much looking forward to working with him to shape the role of Michael Jackson for ‘MJ’.”

RELATED: Michael Jackson’s Family Threaten To Sue Martin Bashir, Claim Documentary A Factor In Singer’s Death

Performances are scheduled to begin Dec. 6 at New York City’s Neil Simon Theatre, with opening night expected for Feb. 1, 2022.

Frost regularly shows off his vocal talents on social media, with him also releasing his track “Dangerous” last October.