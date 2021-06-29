You woke up this morning, got yourself a gun.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. debuted the long-awaited first trailer for “The Many Saints of Newark”, creator David Chase’s movie prequel to “The Sopranos”.

Set in 1967, the film stars Michael Gandolfini, playing a young Tony Soprano, who was originally played in the HBO series by his father James Gandolfini.

“Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city,” the official description reads.

Continuing, “Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities — and whose influence over his impressionable nephew will help make the teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.”

The trailer also gives fans a look at the ensemble cast for the mobster drama, including Alessandro Nivola as Dickie Moltisanti (Christopher’s father), Jon Bernthal as Giovanni “Johnny Boy” Soprano, Corey Stoll as Junior Soprano, Vera Farmiga as Tony’s mother Livia Soprano, Billy Magnussen as Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, John Magaro as Silvio Dante, along with Leslie Odom Jr., Michaela De Rossi and Ray Liotta.

“The Many Saints of Newark” will be out in theatres on Oct. 1.