Whoopi Goldberg is back.

Goldberg, 65, returned to “The View” this week after recovering from a health scare. The actress, comedian and television personality explained how she was having issues with her sciatic nerve.

“Well hello, and welcome to ‘The View’. Yes, it’s me and I’m back,” Goldberg began. “I was out because I was dealing with something called sciatica. Basically, a bulging disc in your back impacts the sciatic nerve, which sends pain down your leg. I’m telling you, it’s like a bad boyfriend. It’s like a bad boyfriend who came back. Who came back to mess with me.”

She continued, “So there I was, trying to move my leg. Impossible to do. It was really horrible. But I’m glad to be here. I have a walker, which kind of freaks me out. I didn’t know that I needed it. You know what? That first step with the walker and it’s my new best friend. I’m just gliding along. So that’s what happened to me. I was told it comes out of nowhere.”

Goldberg told Behar, the latter of whom has also suffered from sciatica, about how she feels now.

“I’ve turned into this little, old Black lady,” she chuckled. “It’s really strange.”