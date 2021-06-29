Sammy Hagar is coming to the Las Vegas Strip and he is bringing some friends along.

Hagar will reunite with Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, and longtime guitarist Vic Johnson for the “Sammy Hagar and Friends” Las Vegas residency at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod. They will be joined by acclaimed Grammy-winning drummer Jason Bonham for the first two shows on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.

“I’ve been searching the Las Vegas Strip trying to find the right room, ambience and partners to create a very special Cabo Wabo birthday bash type environment for my band members and musician friends to create the ultimate party residency,” said Hagar. “Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to ‘Sammy and Friends.’ You all know the rules. There aren’t any.”

Additional surprise guests will be announced at a later date. The first four shows are scheduled for Oct. 29, Oct. 30, Nov. 5 and Nov. 6.

“The theatre will be designed to capture the beach vibe he’s synonymous with, including elements of Hagar’s famed Cabo Wabo Cantina in Cabo San Lucas, home to his epic annual birthday bash,” a press release promises.

Tickets will start at $100 and will be available first to Sammy’s Fan Club and members of True Rewards, The STRAT’s free rewards program. Tickets will be on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, July 1 at this link. VIP packages will also be available. More information about the show is available at TheSTRAT.com and Sammy Hagar’s website RedRocker.com.